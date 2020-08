EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Sheree Huffman for the Sunshine Award because she does so much for me and my kids. She is such a good person and I feel she deserves recognition for it. She does so much for so many people and asks for nothing in return. Thank you, Sheree. I don’t know where I’d be without you.

Donny Mier

