EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Sierra Moris the Sunshine Award. Sierra is one of my favorite kids on my mail route! She is always so happy to see me and always looks forward to the next time we meet. She has made me smile by drawing me a personalized “thank you” with chalk on their sidewalk. She painted me a rock and even painted a picture of me and my mail Jeep! Sierra is a great kid who I truly enjoy visiting with!

Erica Kragness

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.