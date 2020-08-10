Advertisement

THERESA HOUSE

(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Theresa House for the Sunshine Award. She is an upbeat person who always helps and dedicates her time to those in need. She is selfless and takes the extra step to promote housing, equal rights to schooling, and fair medical expenses for kids around the world. I believe she is a great advocate because she continues to help without the fame or acknowledgement. It’s from the heart.

Makayla House

