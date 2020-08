LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of La Crosse announced that all athletic camps and clinics through December 31 have been canceled.

The cancellation is part of the university’s COVID-19 response.

All UWL Athletics Camps & Clinics through December 31 are canceled. The cancelations are part of UWL's continued response to COVID-19 and the efforts to protect the health and safety of our students, employees and community. Please visit https://t.co/Ge76dGVmso for updates. — UWL Athletics (@UWLAthletics) August 10, 2020

