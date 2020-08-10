UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials gave the updated numbers for COVID-19 in Eau Claire County.

EC COUNTY DATA

15,225 negative tests in the county

590 positive, an increase of 27 since Friday

Four people have died in EC County

30 people have been hospitalized

487 people have been deemed recovered

JAIL DATA

50 people in the EC county jail have been tested.

Seven people tested positive and all seven have been deemed recovered.

Health officials say about 42% cases in the county are aged 20-29.

They also noted that different groups are working with the health department and those who have language barriers, such as the Hmong community.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to have a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.