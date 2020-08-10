Advertisement

Wisconsin voters request 900K absentee ballots for primary

Election Day
Election Day(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin elections officials say voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the last August primary in 2018.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released data Monday that shows voters have requested 903,760 ballots.

More than half-a-million -- 506,709 -- have been returned. Voters requested 123,393 ballots in the 2018 primary and returned 106,663.

The 2020 numbers are another sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as voters try to avoid infection at the polls.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

