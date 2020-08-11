Advertisement

25th Annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing in Eau Claire

Clayton Anderson Golf Outing
Clayton Anderson Golf Outing(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Golf and Country Club was the site for a fun round on the links Monday, and a chance to raise money for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.

The 25th Annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing was held with close to 100 golfers turning out.

The event honors Clayton Anderson, who worked for many years with the Y.

One of the organizers of the outing says his spirit lives on.

"People still get really emotional when they talk about him, even though he's been gone for a while. His wife Dorothy is 105 and a half, and she still lives in town. This is the first year she was going to miss it. So it's neat that the family's legacy still is talked about by our golfers," said Eau Claire YMCA Financial Development Director Suzie Slota.

The money raised at the event helps support a financial assistance program that ensures no one misses out on a YMCA membership or program due to a financial hardship.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Removal of Hiawatha statue underway in La Crosse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The $15,000 removal of the Hiawatha statue in La Crosse started Monday morning.

News

Ladysmith company working to protect local communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the past five months, many companies have had to shift what they do and how they can accomplish their goals with the outbreak of COVID-19.

News

Day cares prepare for more school age kids, virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
With many area districts planning for virtual learning at least a few days a week, working parents are scrambling to find a place for their children to spend the school day.

News

No injuries reported after refrigerant leak in La Crosse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
No injuries were reported in La Crosse after a line of a refrigerant tank leaked.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle driver dies due to injuries in Chippewa County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A motorcycle driver has passed away due to his injuries after hitting a semi truck in Chippewa County.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to have a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

Area non-profits awarded more than $550,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three area foundations worked together to award 41 Chippewa Valley non-profits with more than $550,000.

News

University of La Crosse cancels all athletic camps and clinics through December

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of La Crosse announced that all athletic camps and clinics through December 31 have been canceled.

Breaking News

UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Winter found

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Abby Ladwig, the missing 3-year old from Winter has been located, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page Monday night.