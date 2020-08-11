25th Annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Golf and Country Club was the site for a fun round on the links Monday, and a chance to raise money for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.

The 25th Annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing was held with close to 100 golfers turning out.

The event honors Clayton Anderson, who worked for many years with the Y.

One of the organizers of the outing says his spirit lives on.

"People still get really emotional when they talk about him, even though he's been gone for a while. His wife Dorothy is 105 and a half, and she still lives in town. This is the first year she was going to miss it. So it's neat that the family's legacy still is talked about by our golfers," said Eau Claire YMCA Financial Development Director Suzie Slota.

The money raised at the event helps support a financial assistance program that ensures no one misses out on a YMCA membership or program due to a financial hardship.

