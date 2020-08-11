Advertisement

Area radio host enters dog cage to raise money for Paws and Claws

By Molly Gardner
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It's now become a tradition in the Chippewa Valley, a local radio host enters a cage to raise funds for a good cause..

Tuesday afternoon, Scorch from 92-9 The X entered the dog kennel for the 9th straight year as part of “Paws for a Cause”.

Scorch will spend Tuesday through Friday living in the kennel in the Milwaukee Burger parking lot to raise money for local animal shelters and K9 units around the Chippewa Valley.

“Everytime i say ‘this is it’ I think ‘well but the animals’ and suddenly I’m back in the cage again,” said Scorch.

You can stop by Milwaukee Burger Company to make a donation to Paws for a Cause or you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

