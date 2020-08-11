Advertisement

WI Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes.

Ingredients

avocado oil

salt to taste

4 medium Russet potatoes

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup whole milk

1/4 cup prepared pesto

1 1/2 cups mozzarella shredded

1 cup grape tomatoes quartered

Basil for garnish

Instructions

Preheat grill for indirect heat to 400° F.

Rinse and dry potatoes. Rub with avocado oil and sprinkle with salt.

Cook potatoes on preheated grill 45-60 minutes or until fork tender.

Remove potatoes from grill, cut in half lengthwise. Scoop potato flesh into a bowl and mash. Combine with butter, milk, pesto and alt. Mix well.

Spoon filling back into potato skins. Divide mozzarella and tomatoes evenly on top of potatoes.

Cook potatoes on grill 5-10 minutes or until cheese has melted and started to bubble. Remove from grill, sprinkle with basil and serve.

Eat Wisconsin Potatoes

