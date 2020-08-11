Advertisement

City of La Crosse gives out free face coverings

The City of La Crosse had 30,000 masks available for free to any resident .
The City of La Crosse had 30,000 masks available for free to any resident .(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The City of La Crosse handed out free face masks to anyone in need.

Through the CARES Act, the city was able to provide 30,000 reusable masks.

The event was held as a drive-thru with those picking up remaining in vehicles to ensure safety.

Bicyclists and people on foot were also able to get a mask.

The city says it’s important to provide masks to residents, especially after the Governor’s recent mask mandate.

“We’re asking everyone to protect yourself, but also protect the people in our community by wearing a mask,” said Leah Burns, the outdoor recreation coordinator for La Crosse. “We heard the need from our community that some people weren’t able to access masks or they were only able to access one-time masks, so we are seeing a lot of waste as well.”

Up to five masks were made available per household.

The face coverings can be cleaned with the rest of a laundry load and can be re-worn.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School's in Session: Free Supplies for Students

Updated: moments ago
School's in Session: Free Supplies for Students

News

Increasing Demand for Food Resources

Updated: moments ago
Increasing Demand for Food Resources

News

Partisan Primary: Concern Over Absentee Ballots

Updated: moments ago
Partisan Primary: Concern Over Absentee Ballots

News

Former County Employee Charged with Credit Card Fraud

Updated: moments ago
Former County Employee Charged with Credit Card Fraud

News

Scorch's Paws for a Cause Starts Today

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Scorch's Paws for a Cause Starts Today

Latest News

News

School's in Session: Free Supplies for Students

Updated: 34 minutes ago
School's in Session: Free Supplies for Students

News

Wisconsin Partisan Primary

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wisconsin Partisan Primary

News

Dunn County horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Dunn County Health Department says two horses have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, which is the first documented EEE activity in the state this year.

News

Area radio host enters dog cage to raise money for Paws and Claws

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
It's now become a tradition in the Chippewa Valley, a local radio host enters a cage to raise funds for a good cause..

Court

Woman charged with fraudulent transactions in court for initial appearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
A Dunn County woman charged with making fraudulent transactions on behalf of a veterans home resident made her first appearance in court.