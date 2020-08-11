City of La Crosse gives out free face coverings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The City of La Crosse handed out free face masks to anyone in need.

Through the CARES Act, the city was able to provide 30,000 reusable masks.

The event was held as a drive-thru with those picking up remaining in vehicles to ensure safety.

Bicyclists and people on foot were also able to get a mask.

The city says it’s important to provide masks to residents, especially after the Governor’s recent mask mandate.

“We’re asking everyone to protect yourself, but also protect the people in our community by wearing a mask,” said Leah Burns, the outdoor recreation coordinator for La Crosse. “We heard the need from our community that some people weren’t able to access masks or they were only able to access one-time masks, so we are seeing a lot of waste as well.”

Up to five masks were made available per household.

The face coverings can be cleaned with the rest of a laundry load and can be re-worn.

