Coin shortage fundraising event to be hands free

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The coin shortage fundraising event to help families in need has been made hands free to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On August 11th from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., volunteers will hold buckets through car windows at multiple drive-up donations locations.

The donation sites include Northwestern Banks in River Prairie, downtown Chippewa Falls and Lake Wissota, along with Down To Earth Garden Center and Hope Gospel Mission’s office.

