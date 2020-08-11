Advertisement

Coin shortage fundraising event to be hands free

A lack of in-person spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the driving factor behind a national coin shortage. (NBC News)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The coin shortage fundraising event to help families in need has been made hands free to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On August 11th from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., volunteers will hold buckets through car windows at multiple drive-up donations locations.

The donation sites include Northwestern Banks in River Prairie, downtown Chippewa Falls and Lake Wissota, along with Down To Earth Garden Center and Hope Gospel Mission’s office.

