Dunn County horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis

Generic horse stock photo: MGN
Generic horse stock photo: MGN(KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Health Department says two horses have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, which is the first documented EEE activity in the state this year.

No EEE cases in humans has been reported in Wisconsin so far this year.

Signs of EEE infection in horses include depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, blindness, paralysis, and death. Horse owners can vaccinate their horses against EEE virus to protect them from becoming ill.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

