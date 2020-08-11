Advertisement

Former Eau Claire County employee charged with fraudulent writings, use of a credit card

(ky3)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Eau Claire County employee has been charged with fraudulent writings and use of a credit card.

Court documents show Zer Smith, 39, has been charged with four counts of fraudulent writings and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit credit (< $2,500).

The criminal complaint states that on Jan. 22 detectives reported to the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. The detective was informed of an employee theft regarding a person using a card to make personal purchases.

Smith had been terminated on Oct. 14, 2019.

A full review of purchases by the employee related to the county’s SPARK program was conducted. A total of 43 gift cards were purchased for the program but only 17 of them were approved or received by the program. 26 of the gift cards were reported to have not been approved or received. The total amount Smith spent on the gift cards totaled to $21,777.74, which included gift card amount and activation costs.

Detectives say that due to the discrepancies in the information submitted as well as record keeping issues between DHS and the SPARK program, it was deemed difficult to tell exactly how many gift cards were purchased by Smith and received by SPARK.

On May 28, 2020 Smith admitted to detectives that she had not received any training or guidance on how to use the county credit card and that she had not provided all of the gift cards to the program.

Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf gave the following statement:

“While we are disappointed to discover the alleged theft of gift cards intended for a Department of Human Services (DHS) program, the situation was discovered and handled. That is certainly a reflection of the continued and ever evolving control systems in place at Eau Claire County. We simply cannot, and will not, tolerate any misuse of taxpayer funds. We thank the City of Eau Claire Police Department for its quick response and handling of the situation.”

