G-E-T School District provides free supplies to all elementary students

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you find school supply shopping stressful, you’re not alone. For the fourth year in a row, one area school district is taking care of that chore for hundreds of families.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District is providing school supplies to all 650 of its elementary school students.

Trempealeau Elementary Principal Sam Ruud says the district estimates it costs $75 to $100 per student for school supplies, and the administration wanted to do something to help families.

“This is the district. So it costs us somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 to do, and we did this without changing our budget. We didn’t add to it. We just looked at what we’re spending money on, where we can make cuts, what do we need, what do we not neeed, and we came up with the money to do that. So it’s a district funded initiative,” said Ruud.

Ruud says it levels the playing field for the students, and most parents appreciate the gesture.

“For the most part, the parent have loved it. This isn’t a financial burden they have or something they have to do. Some parents enjoy school shopping, and we encourage them to pick up another school district’s list and buy supplies for someone there, or if they want to donate that money - we’ll put it towards our school lunch program paying off some of the debts there. Overall, people have been very receptive,” he said.

On the first day of classes, elementary students just need to show up with a backpack and headphones. All the other supplies are provided.

G-E-T is offering in-person learning this year with students staying in cohorts. A virtual learning option is also available for parents wishing to keep their children at home.

