Health department confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Pierce County assisted living

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pierce County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in a assisted living facility.

The department says 15 residents and eight staff members or personal care givers at The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home have tested positive. Three of the residents who tested positive, have died.

The health department says they are working closely with the facility to monitor any and all symptoms.

Health Officer AZ Snyder says the National Guard has been requested in assisting repeated testing.

