Missing three year old in Sawyer County located, sustained minor injuries

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reports that 3-year old, Abigail Ladwig, has been located.

The 3-year old and her dog Peanut were located after 7:00 p.m. on 8/10/2020 in a neighboring yard just a short distance away from their residence.

Abigail was in the woods where she sustained minor scratches, insect bites and dehydration during her almost 24 hours of being lost.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has been released.

