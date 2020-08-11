Raptors beat Bucks 114-106; key players for both teams sit

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Onalaska native Matt Thomas scored a career high 22 points, hitting four three-pointers and Chris Boucher also had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106.

Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery.

For Toronto, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee and Fred Van Vleet was out with a hyperextended right knee. Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.

