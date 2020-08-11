Advertisement

Rosario’s slam helps Twins beat Brewers 4-2 to end skid

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, Randy Dobnak pitched five strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 to snap a four-game skid.

Rosario’s slam in the third inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and gave Dobnak and the Twins bullpen all the runs they needed. Keston Hiura homered and Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double for the Brewers.

Dobnak struck out three, allowed four hits, walked one and retired his last eight batters to continue his hot start to the season. The right-hander has given up just two runs over 20 innings in his first four starts.

