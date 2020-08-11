Social changes create back-to-school mental health concerns for students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The back-to-school debate has been stressful for parents. It’s been difficult for students, too.

Most students in western Wisconsin will return to the classroom, at least part-time, in three weeks. The school day will not be what they remember, though. Sports, band, choir and other extra-curricular activities will be scaled back, and school groups and clubs will not be meeting in-person.

The social changes will be difficult to manage, but resources are available. Luke Fedie, Behavioral Health Administrator in Eau Claire County, sat down with Hello Wisconsin’s Tyler Mickelson to explain what’s being done to help students with their mental health, and resources available for students and parents.

