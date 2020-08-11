UW-Eau Claire launches pledge for students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the threat of COVID-19 still affecting how schools are planning to operate, UW-Eau Claire is asking students to take a pledge to help keep everyone safe.

The 'Fly Right' pledge is a list of four daily actions that UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs Warren Anderson says will allow the university to remain open through the fall semester. The pledge states that students will do all they can to protect themselves, protect others and protect the Blugold community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With a community the size of ours, there is always feedback on both sides,” Anderson says. “Some feel as if they shouldn’t have to wear a mask, but the overwhelming majority, and I’m not exaggerating this, the overwhelming majority feel that they are in support of this, because they know this is what we have to do to ensure a safe community.”

Anderson says the flight plan is not a liability waiver but that all students are required to sign the pledge, part of the universities larger 'Blugold Flight Plan' by the third day of class.

“Since the pledge was announced, we’ve had just under 3,000 students sign it and send it back, that is in less than a week,” Anderson says. “We are confident that by the time students return in a couple of weeks, we will have the vast majority of our students signing that pledge to do what they have to do to keep our community safe.”

