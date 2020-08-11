Visit Eau Claire and City of Osseo team up to promote tourism in the area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire and the City of Osseo are teaming up to promote more tourism in the area.

The partnership began Aug. 11 and will now allow Visit Eau Claire to attract more events to the region.

“We are excited to add more sporting venues to our portfolio and be able to showcase even more outdoor recreational opportunities for the area”, said Benny Anderson, Visit Eau Claire’s Interim Executive Director. “Overall, the partnership will broaden the number of attractions in our area and will in turn attract more visitors to come see what our region has to offer.”

The City of Osseo will now have a section on Visit Eau Claire’s website.

