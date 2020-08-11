Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin has now passed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Evers noted that since early July, the average number of deaths and the seven-day average of new cases have been increasing. On July 9, the seven-day average was only two deaths reported per day but currently the seven-day average is at eight deaths per day.

52 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported at least on COVID-19 death, according to Evers.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” said Gov. Evers. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

