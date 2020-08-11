Wisconsin partisan primary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday is the partisan primary for voters across the state of Wisconsin. This marks the second election to take place during the pandemic. While many voters have already cast their ballot through the mail or drive-thru voting, the polls will still be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the ballot, you will only vote for candidates in one party, where the winner will move on to the general election on November 3. One big race on the ballot is for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Ron kind has been in the seat since 1997. He’s running against Dr. Mark Neumann, a pediatrician from the La Crosse area. On the republican side, the race is between Jessi Ebben, a Stevens Point native who recently earned her bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire and Derrick Van Orden, a retired navy seal from Hager City.

There’s one primary of note at the state level, for the 32nd State Senate seat, being vacated by Jennifer Shilling. A 3-way battle on the democratic ticket between Brad Pfaff, Jayne Swiggum and Paul Weber. The winner will take on republican Dan Kapanke.

While it is a typical partisan primary on the ballot, the polling locations will have some changes to keep everyone safe. All poll workers will be wearing masks and it is recommended for all voters. All polling locations in the city of Eau Claire will be open like normal from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

