Woman charged with fraudulent transactions in court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Dunn County woman charged with making fraudulent transactions on behalf of a veterans home resident made her first appearance in court.

Nola Tyrrell, 50,of Wheeler is charged in Chippewa County with theft and six counts of identity theft.

Tyrrell worked at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls until April of this year.

According to a criminal complaint, a social worker noticed fraudulent transactions on a resident's bank statement.

According to the credit union, a debit card was requested for the account and it was sent to the Veterans Home.

Tyrrell is accused of using that debit card to steal more than $40,000 from the veteran between Nov. 2019 and May 2020.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.