Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards player

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Milwaukee’s game against the Washington Wizards after the NBA MVP headbutted Moe Wagner.

Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn’t like the call.

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo’s headbutt could draw a punishment from the league and keep him out of the team’s final seeding game against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

