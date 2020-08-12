Barron County alerting public of possible COVID-19 exposure

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Barron County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The following places, dates and times have been listed as possible exposure. If you were there and are now showing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

Wolf’s Den (Cameron): Aug. 3 through Aug. 7- all times

Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort (Chetek): Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Somerset Pub (Chetek): Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Six Lakes (Chetek): Aug. 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Phill’s Bar and Grill (Chetek): Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pokegama Lakeside Cantina (Chetek): Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.