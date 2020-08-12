Chippewa County with 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County now has had 249 positive test results for COVID-19 after 5 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The county has seen 34 new cases since last Wednesday. There were 112 negative test results.

There are 32 active cases in the county and 3 current hospitalizations. One individual was released from isolation.

Chippewa County COVID-19 Statistics:

249 Confirmed Cases (increase of 5)

32 active cases (increase of 4)

1 individual released from isolation

8,535 negative test results (increase of 112)

3 hospitalizations

0 deaths

