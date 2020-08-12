Eau Claire Babe Ruth finishes 1st and 2nd at 13U State Tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in program history, the Eau Claire Babe Ruth program had two teams advance to the 13U State Championship as the Eau Claire A’s Blue squad defeated the A’s Red squad 14-1 to win the state title.

The championship, which was held in Reedsburg, marked the 26th overall state title for the Eau Claire Babe Ruth program.

In the semifinals, the Blue squad Janesville 14-4, while the Red squad topped Wausau 9-4 to reach the title game.

Congratulations to both teams on their great accomplishment. Below is the roster for both squads:

State Champion Eau Claire A’s Blue team:

Jake Bjerke

Warren Bowe

Kamron Diermeier

Jack Gabler

Jack Gorman

Carter Gunderson

Cooper Jesperson

Caleb Moss

Hunter Sandberg

Gabe Secker

Kellen Smith

Cameron St. John

Manager Chad Gorman

Coach Ethan Kjellberg

Coach Doug Diermeier

Coach Charlie Szykowny

State Runner-Up Eau Claire A’s Red team:

Jackson Anderson

David Ankeny

Elliott Bessen

Blake Bugher

Paxton Bush

Maddux Guerts

Aaron Gust

Reagan Kruit

Nathan Kurtz

Cashton Leslin

Ben Mettler

Aiden Pankratz

Ty Schauf

Manager Matt Schauf

Coach John Bugher

Coach Matt Bush

