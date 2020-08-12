Eau Claire Babe Ruth finishes 1st and 2nd at 13U State Tournament
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in program history, the Eau Claire Babe Ruth program had two teams advance to the 13U State Championship as the Eau Claire A’s Blue squad defeated the A’s Red squad 14-1 to win the state title.
The championship, which was held in Reedsburg, marked the 26th overall state title for the Eau Claire Babe Ruth program.
In the semifinals, the Blue squad Janesville 14-4, while the Red squad topped Wausau 9-4 to reach the title game.
Congratulations to both teams on their great accomplishment. Below is the roster for both squads:
State Champion Eau Claire A’s Blue team:
Jake Bjerke
Warren Bowe
Kamron Diermeier
Jack Gabler
Jack Gorman
Carter Gunderson
Cooper Jesperson
Caleb Moss
Hunter Sandberg
Gabe Secker
Kellen Smith
Cameron St. John
Manager Chad Gorman
Coach Ethan Kjellberg
Coach Doug Diermeier
Coach Charlie Szykowny
State Runner-Up Eau Claire A’s Red team:
Jackson Anderson
David Ankeny
Elliott Bessen
Blake Bugher
Paxton Bush
Maddux Guerts
Aaron Gust
Reagan Kruit
Nathan Kurtz
Cashton Leslin
Ben Mettler
Aiden Pankratz
Ty Schauf
Manager Matt Schauf
Coach John Bugher
Coach Matt Bush
