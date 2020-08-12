Advertisement

Eau Claire County with 16 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County now has 612 total positive test results for COVID-19 after 16 new cases were added on Wednesday.

The 16 cases is the most the county has seen since the 22 cases last Friday, August 7th. On Tuesday, the county reported 6 cases and there were 25 cases total last weekend.

The number of tests administered for Wednesday was 165.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY COVID-19 Statistics:

612 positive test results (increase of 16)

15,463 negative test results

487 recovered

32 ever hospitalized

4 deaths

