Eau Claire couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 70 years of marriage were celebrated today at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Keith and Carol Sommerfeld were married Aug. 12., 1950. They have been at Heatherwood for the past three years.

Previously, the couple spent most of their time together in Menomonie. They have three sons, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and even two great-great grandkids.

For the most part, it's been a good seven decades of marriage for Keith and Carol.

They say, “We’ve encountered very few road bumps on the way to 70 years. There’s been a couple of them, but with the support from our family and from the community, those minor road bumps were no problem and we’ve had the very best of life together,”. Carol added, “he’s a good husband”.

