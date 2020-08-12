Eau Claire Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Water Street bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Water Street bar.

The potential exposure occurred at The Pickle on Aug. 5 and 6 from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

If you were there during the exposure time and have symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

