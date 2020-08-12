Advertisement

Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

(WSAW)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4.

The Brewers started their winning rally when Christian Yelich beat the Twins’ shift with a one-out double. Eddie Rosario of the Twins and Manny Pina of the Brewers each hit two home runs. Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco and Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia also homered.

AP-WF-08-12-20 0332GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 41 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Eleva-Strum Re-Entry Plan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
School's in Session: Eleva-Strum Re-Entry Plan

News

Vaping and E-Cigarettes Prohibited in Indoor Spaces in Eau Claire

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Vaping and E-Cigarettes Prohibited in Indoor Spaces in Eau Claire

News

Vaping and E-Cigarettes prohibited in certain indoor spaces in Eau Claire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Since 2008, smoking tobacco has been prohibited inside public spaces in the city of Eau Claire.

Latest News

School's In Session

School’s In Session: Eleva-Strum fall plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
District Administrator Corey Kulig says the Cardinals will start the year with on-site instruction five days a week.

News

More absentee ballots requested for partisan primary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Voters in Wisconsin were back at the polls Tuesday for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

News

UW-Eau Claire launches pledge for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
With the threat of COVID-19 still affecting how schools are planning to operate, UW-Eau Claire is asking students to take a pledge to help keep everyone safe.

News

"Change for Kids" Fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
"Change for Kids" Fundraiser

News

City of La Crosse Hands Out Free Face Masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
City of La Crosse Hands Out Free Face Masks