Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4.

The Brewers started their winning rally when Christian Yelich beat the Twins’ shift with a one-out double. Eddie Rosario of the Twins and Manny Pina of the Brewers each hit two home runs. Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco and Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia also homered.

AP-WF-08-12-20 0332GMT

