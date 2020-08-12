Pop-up school supply drive supports foster children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children's Wisconsin offices across the state hosted contactless, pop-up school supply donation drives Wednesday.

One of those locations is in Eau Claire on Highland Avenue.

The donated supplies will go to a couple programs and children in foster care.

The goal is to make sure foster children have the supplies they need for the start of the school year.

Needed items include backpacks, hand sanitizer, notebooks, and colored pencils.

This is the first time Children's Wisconsin has held a statewide drive.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.