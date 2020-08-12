Advertisement

Pop-up school supply drive supports foster children

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children's Wisconsin offices across the state hosted contactless, pop-up school supply donation drives Wednesday.

One of those locations is in Eau Claire on Highland Avenue.

The donated supplies will go to a couple programs and children in foster care.

The goal is to make sure foster children have the supplies they need for the start of the school year.

Needed items include backpacks, hand sanitizer, notebooks, and colored pencils.

This is the first time Children's Wisconsin has held a statewide drive.

To donate, click here.

