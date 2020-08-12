Advertisement

School’s In Session: Eleva-Strum fall plan

(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of the school year is in three weeks on September 1st. School districts in western Wisconsin are offering a variety of re-opening plans ranging from full in-person learning, all virtual learning, while others a hybrid learning environment. We check in on the Eleva-Strum School District and the Cardinals re-entry plan for the fall. 

"Using our technology, we'll have a classroom camera set-up..." 

Since May, the focus for the Eleva-Strum School District has been to investigate all available options and formulate a plan for students to return for on-site instruction this fall.

District Administrator Corey Kulig says the Cardinals will start the year with on-site instruction five days a week, "The best place for students to learn is to be present in that classroom and we understand that and that was part of our motivation when we developed our plan. We need students back within the classroom, we need teachers in front of the students as much as possible and to do so in as safe as a way we can. And try to develop that alternative, a remote-concurrent learning that we have planned is for those that had concerns that they could do it and it would be much different than what they experienced this past spring." 

With all 700 K-thru-12 students in the same complex at Eleva-Strum, Kulig says the district will take advantage of the space at the recently renovated school. 

"We're going to do our best to form cohorts of students so we don't have the co-mingling of students, typically we would have high school mentors working with our younger students, we are not going to do that this fall, we are not going to have students co-mingling throughout the recess time, lunch times and various times like that so we're going to try to minimize the cross-exposure from different grade levels, different classes like that so the contact tracing if we had a positive case would be much more manageable from a county health department perspective." 

Addressing the concerns and fears of teachers, students, and parents has been at the forefront of the Eleva-Strum re-entry plan. 

Kulig adds, “The younger minds, they are not going to be able to comprehend fully what’s going on, even though they’ve lived with this pandemic for some time they have not lived in an in-school atmosphere with this pandemic. So it will be new. We are going to try and do as much as we can to answer their questions, talk to those students, understand why we can’t be hugging, we can’t be sharing equipment, toys. From a district perspective, we’re developing a tele-health service with Prevea. So we can have those students get some of that counseling that they need without having to drive to a clinic, the barriers that exist with parents taking off work so we are trying to figure out ways locally that we can work through those various concerns.”

Click here to look at the plan.

