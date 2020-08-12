Advertisement

School’s In Session: Free counseling for families

Free counseling sessions for families in some school districts
Free counseling sessions for families in some school districts(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting school under normal circumstances can lead to stress for students and parents, let alone during a pandemic.

To help families make the transition a little easier, the School District of Altoona is partnering with REALiving, based in Lake Hallie, for free counseling sessions.

"While the program is new to us, it has existed for several years. So I hope families can feel confident that this is, while it's a new resource, it's another, well-proven resource that's available to them," said Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos.

School District of Altoona Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos says Altoona already provides school-based mental health programs to students, but this partnership with REALiving is a student and family assistance program.

"Our reality changed so drastically so quickly, that if ever there was a time that we could provide some additional support to our families, it feels like now is the time," said Eliopoulos.

"I was very impressed with the Altoona School District's decision to bring this on board, and I hope families make use of it to help them in navigating the worries that are undoubtedly going to come with the start of the school year," said REALiving Executive Director Holly Hakes.

There are 1,800 students in the school district, and each family will get four, free counseling sessions that can be used anytime throughout the school year.

"If they called in, our call center staff would support them in helping explain how the system works, and then they'd be informed about the counseling agencies we contract with in the tri-county area. The families can select an agency they would like to work with," said Hakes.

Holly Hakes, executive director of REALiving and a licensed counselor, says the counseling sessions typically last 50 minutes.

They may be virtual, over the phone, or in-person depending on the agency you choose to work with.

"The intention of the sessions is to bring a family in and help them make a plan to address whatever the burden might be. It doesn't have to be oh, I have depression, oh, I have anxiety. It's for whatever balance you're trying to put in place to help you achieve," said Hakes.

"We all have things we can do better or be better on. You don't need a clinical level or a mental health diagnoses. This is about each family wanting to be its very best," said Eliopoulos.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and McDonell Area Catholic Schools are also enrolled with REALiving, so families in those districts also qualify for four, free counseling sessions.

In addition to the counseling sessions, families in all three districts get free help through what’s referred to as the warm line -- for safe, confidential telephone support 24/7.

Participating school districts will provide their families with the number to call.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

School’s In Session: Eleva-Strum fall plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
District Administrator Corey Kulig says the Cardinals will start the year with on-site instruction five days a week.

School's In Session

G-E-T School District provides free supplies to all elementary students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
On the first day of classes, elementary students just need to show up with a backpack and headphones.

School's In Session

Social changes create back-to-school mental health concerns for students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Resources are available for students and parents heading into the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Day cares prepare for more school age kids, virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Carla Rogner
With many area districts planning for virtual learning at least a few days a week, working parents are scrambling to find a place for their children to spend the school day.

Latest News

School's In Session

How to find child care for the upcoming school year

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Amie Winters
Child Care Partnership, of Western Dairyland, helps to answer child care questions for families this fall.

School's In Session

ECASD Board of Education approves mask requirement

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
On July 24, Superintendent Michael Johnson recommended the ECASD Board of Education adopt the policy requiring face coverings.

School's In Session

McDonell Area Catholic Schools announce in person classes, virtual option for high-risk students

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
The McDonell Area Catholic Schools has announced they will open their doors to students for in person classes. There will also be a virtual option for students who have high-risk health concerns.

School's In Session

UPDATE: School District of Altoona sends out “Return to School” update and survey

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
The School District of Altoona emailed a “Return to School” update along with a survey to those who will be attending Altoona schools.

School's In Session

UWEC cancels in-person ceremony for 2020 graduates

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has canceled the in-person graduation ceremony for recent graduates.

School's In Session

Eau Claire Area School District to consider face mask requirement

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Carla Rogner
This year many parents and students are adding a face mask to their back to school shopping list.