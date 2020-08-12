School’s In Session: Free counseling for families

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting school under normal circumstances can lead to stress for students and parents, let alone during a pandemic.

To help families make the transition a little easier, the School District of Altoona is partnering with REALiving, based in Lake Hallie, for free counseling sessions.

"While the program is new to us, it has existed for several years. So I hope families can feel confident that this is, while it's a new resource, it's another, well-proven resource that's available to them," said Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos.

School District of Altoona Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos says Altoona already provides school-based mental health programs to students, but this partnership with REALiving is a student and family assistance program.

"Our reality changed so drastically so quickly, that if ever there was a time that we could provide some additional support to our families, it feels like now is the time," said Eliopoulos.

"I was very impressed with the Altoona School District's decision to bring this on board, and I hope families make use of it to help them in navigating the worries that are undoubtedly going to come with the start of the school year," said REALiving Executive Director Holly Hakes.

There are 1,800 students in the school district, and each family will get four, free counseling sessions that can be used anytime throughout the school year.

"If they called in, our call center staff would support them in helping explain how the system works, and then they'd be informed about the counseling agencies we contract with in the tri-county area. The families can select an agency they would like to work with," said Hakes.

Holly Hakes, executive director of REALiving and a licensed counselor, says the counseling sessions typically last 50 minutes.

They may be virtual, over the phone, or in-person depending on the agency you choose to work with.

"The intention of the sessions is to bring a family in and help them make a plan to address whatever the burden might be. It doesn't have to be oh, I have depression, oh, I have anxiety. It's for whatever balance you're trying to put in place to help you achieve," said Hakes.

"We all have things we can do better or be better on. You don't need a clinical level or a mental health diagnoses. This is about each family wanting to be its very best," said Eliopoulos.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and McDonell Area Catholic Schools are also enrolled with REALiving, so families in those districts also qualify for four, free counseling sessions.

In addition to the counseling sessions, families in all three districts get free help through what’s referred to as the warm line -- for safe, confidential telephone support 24/7.

Participating school districts will provide their families with the number to call.

