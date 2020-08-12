Two men charged, accused of breaking into area school district

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged in Eau Claire County Court, accused of breaking into an area school and stealing several items.

The complaint was filed today against Jonathan Barhyte of Black River Falls and Austin Hurst of Mason, both, 25 years old.

It alleges the pair broke into a building in the Osseo-Fairchild School District. Authorities say Barhyte and Hurst tried to cover their faces in front of security cameras.

Once inside, they stole several items, including a defibrillator, a compound bow and extension cords.

Barhyte made an initial appearance today and is free on a $2,000 signature bond. An arrest warrant remains out for Hurst.

