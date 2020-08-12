Advertisement

Wisconsin reports 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Wisconsin COVID-19 statistics for August 12th.
Wisconsin COVID-19 statistics for August 12th.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin reported 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is the fourth straight day the state has seen under one-thousand positive tests results. There were 9,446 negative results.

According the the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state now has 11 counties with shrinking trajectory of positive results compared to 8 last week.

The state reports 1,011 deaths after 5 were added on Wednesday along with 33 hospitalizations. 84% of positive cases are recovered.

