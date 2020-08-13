2020 Buckshot Run goes virtual

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 2020 Buckshot Run will go virtual allowing participants to complete their run, walk or scavenger hunt between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

The race raises funds for Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes but organizers moved it to a virtual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female in race times will also receive a $100 Scheels gift card.

A new “Family Package” was also added for the 2020 race where two adults and all children under 10 can race for only $75. The two or five mile run/walk costs $35.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.