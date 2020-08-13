Advertisement

2020 Buckshot Run goes virtual

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 2020 Buckshot Run will go virtual allowing participants to complete their run, walk or scavenger hunt between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

The race raises funds for Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes but organizers moved it to a virtual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female in race times will also receive a $100 Scheels gift card.

A new “Family Package” was also added for the 2020 race where two adults and all children under 10 can race for only $75. The two or five mile run/walk costs $35.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers and the DHS give COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will be giving a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

Sex offender to be released, residing on Randall Street

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender release.

Hello Wisconsin

US expecting record 15.3 billion bushel corn crop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Chippewa Co. Public Health alerts to possible COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Potential COVID-19 exposures happened at five locations in Chippewa County.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Free Counseling

Updated: 13 hours ago
School's in Session: Free Counseling

News

Car Break-Ins On The Rise

Updated: 13 hours ago
Car Break-Ins On The Rise

School's In Session

Plan released for reopening Chippewa Falls Area Schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
In its proposal, the district is planning to provide options for families - including for in-person and remote learning models.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

Homepage

Vehicle break-ins on the rise

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Some of these cases are ongoing and have been assigned to investigators. However, no person has been charged for the recent thefts or break-ins.