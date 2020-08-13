Advertisement

25-year-old charged with child pornography, accused of sending pornography over Facebook

Anton Swanson has been charged in Burnett County.
Anton Swanson has been charged in Burnett County.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WOOD RIVER, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old Grantsburg man has been charged with possession of child pornography in Burnett County court.

Court records show Anton Swanson, 25, has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says Swanson told special agents that he uses Facebook to look at memes and occasionally share pornography with friends. He continued to say it was possible that he may have sent an image of child pornography to a friend something in June of 2020.

Later in the investigation, Swanson also admitted that he used a different site to view child pornography. He said he would download these images and re-post them to “bait in and report” other users. He states he most likely had a problem with child pornography.

