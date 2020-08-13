8 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, health department updates numbers
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers.
Eight new confirmed cases have been recorded for a total of 257. Two more people have been released from isolation.
50 new negative test results for a total of 8,585.
One person has been released from the hospital.
