8 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, health department updates numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers.

Eight new confirmed cases have been recorded for a total of 257. Two more people have been released from isolation.

50 new negative test results for a total of 8,585.

One person has been released from the hospital.

