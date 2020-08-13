Advertisement

Area nonprofits working together to provide supplies for 750 Coulee Region students

The supplies are being packaged this week and next to be distributed to over 750 kids in the area.
The supplies are being packaged this week and next to be distributed to over 750 kids in the area.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A collaboration of several area non-profits are making sure the Coulee Region goes back to school prepared.

Over 750 kids in grades Pre-K through 12 will be given all supplies needed for the academic year, whether it’s in-person or virtual.

Unlike in the past, the supplies are all being pre-packaged and sent to the schools to limit social gatherings.

While the Salvation Army has spearheaded the event for years, it says it’s even more important now with the pandemic.

“Money is getting tight around family households. People are losing their jobs because people are getting laid off, you’re stretching your nickels and dimes as far as you can,” said Alex Riley, the volunteer coordinator for Salvation Army of La Crosse County. “The whole point of this is so mom and dad don’t have to choose between getting school supplies for the first day or supplying food for the family.”

More supplies are needed to meet the 750 student goal.

Materials can be dropped off at the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities in La Crosse.

Monetary Donations are also accepted online.

The Back2School initiative is a collaboration between the Salvation Army of La Crosse County, Catholic Charities, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, New Horizons, the La Crosse County Health Department, and the School District of La Crosse.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How a shortage in substitute teachers and bus drivers is affecting Wisconsin

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
One back to school issue that’s not new to districts, but amplified due to the pandemic is the shortage of substitute teachers.

News

Drive-up dinner proceeds go to Chippewa Falls Senior Center for reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Senior Center is hosting a drive-up only charcoal chicken and corn feed to benefit the center.

News

2020 Buckshot Run goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The 2020 Buckshot Run will go virtual allowing participants to complete their run, walk or scavenger hunt between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers and the DHS give COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will be giving a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

Sex offender to be released, residing on Randall Street

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender release.

Hello Wisconsin

US expecting record 15.3 billion bushel corn crop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Chippewa Co. Public Health alerts to possible COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Potential COVID-19 exposures happened at five locations in Chippewa County.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 16 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Free Counseling

Updated: 16 hours ago
School's in Session: Free Counseling

News

Car Break-Ins On The Rise

Updated: 16 hours ago
Car Break-Ins On The Rise