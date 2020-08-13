Area nonprofits working together to provide supplies for 750 Coulee Region students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A collaboration of several area non-profits are making sure the Coulee Region goes back to school prepared.

Over 750 kids in grades Pre-K through 12 will be given all supplies needed for the academic year, whether it’s in-person or virtual.

Unlike in the past, the supplies are all being pre-packaged and sent to the schools to limit social gatherings.

While the Salvation Army has spearheaded the event for years, it says it’s even more important now with the pandemic.

“Money is getting tight around family households. People are losing their jobs because people are getting laid off, you’re stretching your nickels and dimes as far as you can,” said Alex Riley, the volunteer coordinator for Salvation Army of La Crosse County. “The whole point of this is so mom and dad don’t have to choose between getting school supplies for the first day or supplying food for the family.”

More supplies are needed to meet the 750 student goal.

Materials can be dropped off at the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities in La Crosse.

Monetary Donations are also accepted online.

The Back2School initiative is a collaboration between the Salvation Army of La Crosse County, Catholic Charities, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, New Horizons, the La Crosse County Health Department, and the School District of La Crosse.

