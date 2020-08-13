Chippewa Co. Public Health alerts to possible COVID-19 exposures

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations:

📍 The View on Lake Wissota (Chippewa Falls): August 7 from 9 PM-2 AM

📍 Badger Hole (Bloomer): August 5 from 2:30-5:30 PM; August 8

📍 Happy Hour (Bloomer): August 8 from 7:30-10 PM

📍 Junior’s Bar (Bloomer): August 8 from 9-11:30 PM

📍 Car Show at Bloomer Fairgrounds (Bloomer): August 9 from 11 AM-2 PM

If you were at any of these places during the provided timeframes AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed.

Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:• Fever or chills• Cough• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing• Fatigue• Muscle or body aches• Headache• New loss of taste or smell• Sore throat• Congestion or runny nose• Nausea or vomiting• Diarrhea

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.