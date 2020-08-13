Drive-up dinner proceeds go to Chippewa Falls Senior Center for reopening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Senior Center is hosting a drive-up only charcoal chicken and corn feed to benefit the center.

The meal starts at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and goes until food runs out. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says all safety precautions from the health department will be followed.

All proceeds will go to support the senior center reopening.

All proceeds go to the Chippewa Falls Senior Center. (Cody Monson | WEAU)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.