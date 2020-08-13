Endangered man missing from Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement are searching for a endangering missing man who was last seen in Durand.

Officials say Brian Garness, 59, was last seen Thursday morning.

He is five feet, nine inches and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray hair.

His vehicle is a 2002 Chevy Impala with WI plates reading AFG9450.

If you have information on Garness, please contact the Durnad Police Department at 715-672-5944.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.