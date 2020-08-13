Advertisement

Plan released for reopening Chippewa Falls Area Schools

(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offered its plan for reopening - under the headline “This Year Is Different.”

In its proposal, the district is planning to provide options for families - including for in-person and remote learning models.

The district is also offering a 100 percent virtual option for its K-12 students.

Even with a mask mandate already in place for all of Wisconsin, the district will make face coverings mandatory for students and staff.

Social distancing guidelines are also laid out for in the classroom and throughout the halls of the district's various school buildings.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District plans to start its fall semester Sept. 1.

