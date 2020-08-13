Advertisement

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.(CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) - President Donald Trump is coming to campaign in Wisconsin just as the virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off.

Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

CLICK HERE to watch the video announcing the visit.

Democrats have abandoned plans for an in-person convention in Milwaukee.

”They’re going to ignore Wisconsin just like they did in 2016. They ignored, they never even went there. I love the Badger State, so many friends there. I’ll be there as a matter of fact on Monday and many times throughout the campaign and beyond,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign has yet to release details of the stop, however some reports say the visit will be in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will act as home base, but no prime-time speakers, including former Vice President Joe Biden, will be in Milwaukee.

“It’s the opposite of sort of breaking up with somebody. It’s the opposite of a political ‘Dear John’ letter. It says ‘I love you more than that guy that broke up with you. He just wants to be your friend. But I love you,’” UW-Milwaukee professor Mordecai Lee said.

“While Trump poses in Oshkosh, the nation will see Democrats speak at the COVID-safe virtual Milwaukee convention about Joe Biden’s uniting vision for America. ... The voices of the Wisconsinites Trump has left behind will be front and center at the convention. So will their hopes for change,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement.

