Sex offender to be released, residing on Randall Street

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender release.

Officials say Troy Hoople, 51, will be released from prison on Aug. 18 and will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

Hoople was convicted on charges of possession of child pornography in 2019.

His release conditions include lifetime sex offender registration, no unsupervised contact with minors and cooperating with electronic monitoring and sex offender rules.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.