Advertisement

Sex offender to be released, residing on Randall Street

Troy Hoople will be released from prison on Aug. 18.
Troy Hoople will be released from prison on Aug. 18.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender release.

Officials say Troy Hoople, 51, will be released from prison on Aug. 18 and will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

Hoople was convicted on charges of possession of child pornography in 2019.

His release conditions include lifetime sex offender registration, no unsupervised contact with minors and cooperating with electronic monitoring and sex offender rules.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

US expecting record 15.3 billion bushel corn crop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Chippewa Co. Public Health alerts to possible COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Potential COVID-19 exposures happened at five locations in Chippewa County.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 11 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Free Counseling

Updated: 11 hours ago
School's in Session: Free Counseling

Latest News

News

Car Break-Ins On The Rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
Car Break-Ins On The Rise

School's In Session

Plan released for reopening Chippewa Falls Area Schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
In its proposal, the district is planning to provide options for families - including for in-person and remote learning models.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

Homepage

Vehicle break-ins on the rise

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Some of these cases are ongoing and have been assigned to investigators. However, no person has been charged for the recent thefts or break-ins.

News

Eau Claire County Department of Human Services under investigation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says the department is currently in the fact finding phase of the investigation.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight @ SIX

Updated: 15 hours ago
SportScene 13 Spotlight @ SIX