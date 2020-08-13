US expecting record 15.3 billion bushel corn crop

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year’s fall harvest is going to be big for most crops grown in this country. Yesterday’s USDA Crop Production and Agricultural Supply and Demand Reports shows the corn crop is going to be a record--in the range of 15.3 billion bushels on yields of just under 182 bushels an acre. Soybeans should also set some records with an expected harvest of over 4.4 billion bushels with per acre yields just over 53. That also means some record stocks for both crops with corn put at over 2.2 billion bushels and soybeans at 615 million for the current marketing year which ends September 30th.

Yesterday’s report also shows Wisconsin’s corn crop this year should be about 525 million bushels on yields averaging 181 bushels an acre—up 15 bushels from a year ago and big enough to break our all time record of 178 bushels an acre set back in 1978. Our soybean crop is forecast at 110 million bushels, breaking the previous record of 107 million bushels set back in 2016. Average bean yields are forecast at 54 bushels an acre—7 more than a year ago and second only to that 2016 harvest that averaged 55 bushels per acre. Oat production is also up across the state this year—to 7.38 million bushels. That’s up almost 900,000 from last year as oats are yielding 59 bushels an acre this year—up 5 from 2019.

A large coalition of agricultural and farm groups asked for it and the USDA said ok. That ok was for an extension for the sign-up for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the inclusion of more commodities on the list eligible for some of the $16 billion in the program. The new sign-up deadline is September 11th—a 2 week extension. Some of the commodities added to the eligible list include horseradish, maple sap, aquaculture production as well as all sheep. Originally just lambs and yearling sheep were included.

That storm that hit Iowa and other parts of the Midwest on Monday night left a huge path of damage. Iowa officials say the storm caused damage to about 10 million crop acres across the state and to commercial and on farm grain storage facilities totaling tens of millions of bushels. Iowa’s governor issued a disaster proclamation on Tuesday that covers more than 20 of the state’s 72 counties. Wind gusts during the storm that held together for 14 hours reached as high as 106 miles an hour.

