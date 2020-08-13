Advertisement

US expecting record 15.3 billion bushel corn crop

By Amie Winters
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year’s fall harvest is going to be big for most crops grown in this country. Yesterday’s USDA Crop Production and Agricultural Supply and Demand Reports shows the corn crop is going to be a record--in the range of 15.3 billion bushels on yields of just under 182 bushels an acre. Soybeans should also set some records with an expected harvest of over 4.4 billion bushels with per acre yields just over 53. That also means some record stocks for both crops with corn put at over 2.2 billion bushels and soybeans at 615 million for the current marketing year which ends September 30th.

Yesterday’s report also shows Wisconsin’s corn crop this year should be about 525 million bushels on yields averaging 181 bushels an acre—up 15 bushels from a year ago and big enough to break our all time record of 178 bushels an acre set back in 1978. Our soybean crop is forecast at 110 million bushels, breaking the previous record of 107 million bushels set back in 2016. Average bean yields are forecast at 54 bushels an acre—7 more than a year ago and second only to that 2016 harvest that averaged 55 bushels per acre. Oat production is also up across the state this year—to 7.38 million bushels. That’s up almost 900,000 from last year as oats are yielding 59 bushels an acre this year—up 5 from 2019.

A large coalition of agricultural and farm groups asked for it and the USDA said ok. That ok was for an extension for the sign-up for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the inclusion of more commodities on the list eligible for some of the $16 billion in the program. The new sign-up deadline is September 11th—a 2 week extension. Some of the commodities added to the eligible list include horseradish, maple sap, aquaculture production as well as all sheep. Originally just lambs and yearling sheep were included.

That storm that hit Iowa and other parts of the Midwest on Monday night left a huge path of damage. Iowa officials say the storm caused damage to about 10 million crop acres across the state and to commercial and on farm grain storage facilities totaling tens of millions of bushels. Iowa’s governor issued a disaster proclamation on Tuesday that covers more than 20 of the state’s 72 counties. Wind gusts during the storm that held together for 14 hours reached as high as 106 miles an hour.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa Co. Public Health alerts to possible COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Potential COVID-19 exposures happened at five locations in Chippewa County.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 10 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Free Counseling

Updated: 10 hours ago
School's in Session: Free Counseling

News

Car Break-Ins On The Rise

Updated: 10 hours ago
Car Break-Ins On The Rise

Latest News

School's In Session

Plan released for reopening Chippewa Falls Area Schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
In its proposal, the district is planning to provide options for families - including for in-person and remote learning models.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

Homepage

Vehicle break-ins on the rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Some of these cases are ongoing and have been assigned to investigators. However, no person has been charged for the recent thefts or break-ins.

News

Eau Claire County Department of Human Services under investigation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says the department is currently in the fact finding phase of the investigation.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight @ SIX

Updated: 14 hours ago
SportScene 13 Spotlight @ SIX

News

Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage

Updated: 14 hours ago
Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage