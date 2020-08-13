WAGNER TAILS: Piata and Mimi

MONROE AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - An underbite never looked so cute. Piata is a six-year-old chihuahua mix, but he goes by Petey for short. We’ll just be honest, Piata prefers ladies to gents. He’s looking for a home with a woman where he will be the only dog.

Volunteers with Last Paw Rescue say he’s shy at first, but is getting more brave. Piata loves to sit on your lap and be cuddled. He isn’t asking for much, a quiet home where he can rest, play, and chew on some bones.

Click here for an adoption application.

---

Meet Mimi. This four-month-old rat terrier mix was found as a stray. This gal is looking for a home that will embrace her exuberant personality while helping her burn off her puppy and terrier energy. One way to do that is by playing fetch! Staff members at the Chippewa Humane Association say she loves it!

Being a puppy, Mimi will need formal training -- from potty training to walking on a leash. We hope you’re as excited to meet Mimi as she is to meet you!

Click here for a link to the application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.