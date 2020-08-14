Advertisement

Chase suspect in custody, treated for cuts

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A high speed pursuit suspect is in custody after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deployed tire deflation devices.

Officials say the suspect and vehicle stopped in the area of State Highway 27 and Eagle Avenue. The suspect who was known to be armed with a knife, refused to come out of the truck. He then started to cut himself with the knife.

Officials broke the driver’s door window, used a taser after he would not communicate and then treated for the several significant cuts to his arms.

Highway 27 was closed for three hours because of the incident.

Officials are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Afghanistan Soldiers Return to Chippewa Valley

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Afghanistan Soldiers Return to Chippewa Valley

News

Prep Sports Athletes Coping with Chaos

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Prep Sports Athletes Coping with Chaos

News

WIAA Approves Alternate Fall Sports Season

Updated: 9 minutes ago
WIAA Approves Alternate Fall Sports Season

School's In Session

School District of La Crosse postpones fall sports

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The School District of La Crosse has decided to follow the WIAA alternative fall option schedule, moving falls sports to the spring.

News

Menomonie School Board Member Censured

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Menomonie School Board Member Censured

Latest News

News

Menomonie School Board censures member after profane outburst

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The board voted 5-4 to censure Jim Swanson, who delivered a profane outburst in a meeting Monday night.

News

Fall Creek man sentenced to prison in homicide case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A Fall Creek man is sentenced to more 28-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the deaths of two people back in 2017.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Darien, Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Darien, Wisconsin on Aug. 19.

News

Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the Sparta homicide that happened on June 11.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.