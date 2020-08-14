Chase suspect in custody, treated for cuts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A high speed pursuit suspect is in custody after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deployed tire deflation devices.

Officials say the suspect and vehicle stopped in the area of State Highway 27 and Eagle Avenue. The suspect who was known to be armed with a knife, refused to come out of the truck. He then started to cut himself with the knife.

Officials broke the driver’s door window, used a taser after he would not communicate and then treated for the several significant cuts to his arms.

Highway 27 was closed for three hours because of the incident.

Officials are continuing the investigation.

